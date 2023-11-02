Newcastle dump Manchester United out of League Cup

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCMOTD »

Manchester United vs Newcastle LIVE commentary: Erik ten Hag under pressure ahead of Carabao Cup clashManchester United fan tells Mark Goldbridge that Erik Ten Hag is ‘definitely going to get the sack’ Read more ⮕

Newcastle Manager Eddie Howe hints at changes ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Manchester UnitedNewcastle manager Eddie Howe suggests making changes to his team for the Carabao Cup match against Manchester United. The Magpies seek revenge after last year's final, while United aim to bounce back from a derby defeat. Howe acknowledges the busy schedule and plans to utilize the squad. Read more ⮕

Manchester United prepare for Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with NewcastleManchester United have work to do to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this season as they get ready for a fourth round meeting with Newcastle at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United and Manchester United set to clash in Carabao CupNewcastle United and Manchester United face off in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, with tensions running high between the two teams. Read more ⮕

Manchester United aim to bounce back against Newcastle in Carabao CupAfter their defeat in the Manchester derby, Manchester United are looking to bounce back with a win against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. The winner of this match will secure a place in the quarter-finals. Read more ⮕

Manchester United to Face Newcastle in Carabao CupManchester United will be looking to bounce back from a derby defeat as they take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup. The game is a rematch of last year's final, which United won. United fans hope for a reprieve from their Premier League struggles in this competition. Read more ⮕