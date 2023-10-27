Newcastle boss Howe reveals there is a ‘high chance’ Tonali plays against Wolves

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed there is a “high chance” Sandro Tonali could be involved in Saturday’s Premier League fixture at Wolves despite being handed a 10-month ban.

Asked for his reaction on Friday morning, Howe said: “It’s a difficult one because we haven’t had official confirmation as a football club yet. Asked further if there was a chance he could yet play at Wolves, Howe added: “Yes, I think there’s a high chance again that he could be available for us. I still think there are a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so let’s see.”

“Jacob’s is totally different, it’s a dislocation of his shoulder. It’s not clear what we’re going to do. I think he’s going to see a specialist today. Newcastle’s £42m ‘main’ target to replace Tonali revealed as they look to repeat Chelsea transfer coup headtopics.com

Newcastle hatch plan to replace Tonali with his ‘season over’; threaten ‘legal action’ after ‘big blow’Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has reportedly agreed to a ten-month ban from football over his part in the Italian football betting scandal.

Read more:

F365 »

Eddie Howe says there's a high chance Sandro Tonali will play v WolvesTonali is banned for breaching betting rules. Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe says there's a high chance Sandro Tonali will play v WolvesTonali is banned for breaching betting rules. Read more ⮕

High chance Tonali can face Wolves, says HoweNewcastle boss Eddie Howe says the club are in 'limbo' as they await confirmation from the Italian Football Federation of Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban. Read more ⮕

Eddie Howe Wolves press conference – Newcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce backNewcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce back - Eddie Howe Wolves press conference Read more ⮕

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali could feature against Wolves despite betting banNewcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali could feature in Saturday's clash with Wolves - despite being subject to a ten month ban for breaching betting rules. Read more ⮕

Newcastle target shock move for ex-Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves after Sandro Tonali's banAll the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Read more ⮕