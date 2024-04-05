Newcastle boss Howe confident ambition can keep star players

Eddie Howe is confident Newcastle ’s ambition can keep the club’s sought-after big names on Tyneside. Record signing Alexander Isak ’s blistering run of goalscoring form has this week seen him linked with North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham, while Paris St Germain have repeatedly been touted as suitors for Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes .
The Magpies’ hopes of securing a second successive season of Champions League football have been all but mathematically dashed during a campaign which has been littered with long-term injuries, but head coach Howe hopes the direction being taken by the club’s Saudi-backed owners will be enough to persuade his star men to stay with the project. Asked if European qualification would help that process, he said: “It will help, but I don’t think it will be the defining factor. That’s in the players’ hands and the club’s hands. Europe would certainly hel
Newcastle Eddie Howe Ambition Star Players Alexander Isak Bruno Guimaraes European Qualification
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »