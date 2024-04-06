Newcastle Aims to Close Gap on Man U

Eddie Howe and his players are hoping to move within one point of Man U , who are currently in sixth place. The last four visits, including the 2-0 FA Cup victory in January, have seen Newcastle score 11 goals in the four wins and only concede one.

Eddie Howe has some backup amongst the subs, with Barnes and Anderson dropping to the bench after impressing this past week.

