Newark council decides not to sell off part of refurbished town centre building

Part of a ‘charming’ Newark town centre building will no longer be immediately sold off by the local council after it is refurbished. The three-storey café building in the marketplace is currently dilapidated after being vacant for more than a year. Newark & Sherwood District Council had originally planned to sell off the upper floor as a two-bed apartment after refurbishing the entire building.
However, councillors decided the property was “too lovely to let go”, and have now left the door open to keeping all of it. Plans for the £140,000 refurbishment came to Cabinet on Tuesday (March 26). Councillors were told that the building was currently too run down to use as either a business or a home, and needs work throughout. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp The original plan would have been have put the flat on the market for around £134,000, recouping the cost of the work, with the ground floor business put up for rent agai
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »