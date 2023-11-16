New Zealand's 'Bird of the Century' Title Claimed by Pūteketeke

New Zealand's 'Bird of the Century' title has been claimed by the pūteketeke, thanks to the influence of British-American TV personality John Oliver. In a shock upset, the curious-looking bird has pipped the iconic kiwi in the contest for the top spot. Forest and Bird, the country's prominent conservation organization, had to award the pūteketeke as the Bird of the Century after the Last Week Tonight host's unexpected involvement changed the poll's anticipated outcome.

This year's poll experienced an unprecedented surge in participation, setting new records. Nearly 350,000 votes were cast from almost 200 countries, with the high engagement leading to temporary crashes in the voting verification system

