New Yorkers Find Love on Tinder and Get Engaged in Iceland

New Yorkers Tiff Chang and Sateesh Daniel met on Tinder, but it was actually someone else who did the swiping. A date at Sunny’s Bar in Brooklyn followed, and the pair hit it off so well that they spontaneously rented a car for their second date, driving it to Storm King, an open-air museum in upstate New York. Their car broke down because of a thunderstorm, but it didn't affect their relationship.

On Christmas Eve 2021, Sateesh proposed with a ring he had created in collaboration with Tiff’s parents, who are retired jewellery designers. Tiff took to the wedding planning process enthusiastically





