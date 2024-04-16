New York Jets Bring Back Fan-Requested Logo Design

The New York Jets has finally given in to fans and brought back the logo design they wanted. One that actually features a jet.
The NFL team's logo from the 1970s may make it look a little like an airline, but it brings back fond memories for fans due its associations with the 1980s Sack Exchange era. And it's been given a more contemporary update, with refined letters and the team's current colours. It might now be up there with thebrought 'New York' to the front and introduced a new Gotham green colour, but it stuck with an American football inside an American football, and no jet in sight.
The last version of the design was retired in 1997, so the new logo feels nostalgic. But it also has a few tweaks, including a bolder jet shape, thicker jet tail and changes to the spacing between the letters. It also keeps the Gotham green colour of the last logo design, which the team says is a better fit with today's metallic helmets than the Kelly green used in the 1980s. There's also a new portfolio of secondary logos.
Fans seem to be happy with the news."I'm so glad that logo is back. That is the best logo we have ever had" one person wrote on
