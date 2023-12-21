New Year's Eve Firework Display to Light Up Manchester Sky

A spectacular New Year's Eve firework display is set to once again light up the night sky over Manchester with the city's first such celebration event since Covid. The FREE fireworks and countdown party will take place on Sunday, December 31 at a new location in the city centre. Everyone is invited to the family-friendly event which will be held at Castlefield Bowl, with pedestrian access into the event area from Liverpool Road or Duke Street.

The venue is known for hosting open-air live music events in the summer. Manchester Council has today confirmed the details of what it says will be a "fun-filled event" with entry from 10pm. It will include a live DJ set from Hits Radio DJ Jordan Lee, a traditional time-to-hug-all-your-friends countdown to midnight, followed by a huge firework display to celebrate the start of the new year in Mancheste





