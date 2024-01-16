New Xbox Games Launching Next Week

It's another quiet one next week with 12 new Xbox games launching across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. However, despite the somewhat small number of releases, there are some noteworthy games on the way. The big one for many next week will be Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which launches on January 18. In our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review, Tom called the game a 'fantastic entry into the platforming and Metroidvania genres.

' We've also got two new games coming to Game Pass: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank on January 18 and the Pokémon with gun-with-guns game, Palword on January 19. Here's a breakdown of everything coming to the world of Xbox next week. Let us know which of these you're planning on picking up in the comments! January 16 Food Truck Simulator — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8M3LjoGOXo&pp=ygUcZm9vZ... Food Truck Simulator Achievements Your father owned a food truck. Though the vehicle has grown old, it has become a cornerstone of your family's legacy. Now, in the blink of an eye, your father's gone. Now, the food truck belongs to yo





