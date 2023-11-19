New Xbox Games Coming Next Week

After what feels like an avalanche of amazing games piling on to Xbox in recent weeks, next week sees just 11 new games come to the platform — your wallet can breathe a sigh of relief. As for notable releases next week, we have Limited Run Games' Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection providing a huge nostalgia hit on November 22, and Snowcastle Games' delightful adventure crafting RPG Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure launching for Xbox on November 23.

Here's a breakdown of everything coming to the world of Xbox next week. Let us know which of these you're planning on picking up in the comments! November 21 IREM Collection Volume 1 — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One https://youtu.be/8sFq8QHAWHg?si=4Ez0f5KVZa7LA8c_ IREM Collection Volume 1 Achievements Worldless — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IS4tHFXlprM&pp=ygURV29yb... Worldless Achievements Worldless is a stylised 2D platformer with a unique, active, turn-based combat system, and a mind-bending interpretative narrativ





