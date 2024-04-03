New Weather Maps Show Wall of Snow and Rain Hitting UK

New weather maps show where a 491-mile wall of snow and rain will hit the UK before highs of 17C. Forecasts from WXCharts, which uses Metdesk data, shows torrential downpours and wintry conditions sweeping across the country on Friday (April 5). The white stuff is expected to hit northern England and southern Scotland in the early hours. However the grim conditions won't be around for too long as by the early afternoon the wet and cold weather will clear as highs of 17C move in.

In Lancashire, temperatures will rise from 11C at 7am to 16C by 4pm. READ MORE: This will continue into Saturday with highs of 17C before mercury levels drop to 13C on Sunday and then 12C by next Tuesday. The warmest conditions will be felt in the East of England and Essex and more prolonged spells heavy rain are likely to follow at the weekend, the maps sho

