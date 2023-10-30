New Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 release date and expected start time for update

Contents show New Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 release date When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 start? Episode 7 Act 3 update time US Episode 7 Act 3 update time UK The next chapter in Riot Games’ multiplayer shooter is on the cusp of coming out. A new agent is part of the upcoming chapter, and he is set to be a fine addition to the game’s roster. Here you will find the new Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 release date and expected start time for the maintenance update.

However, there are other additions to anticipate including a fresh battle pass. The battle pass should cost 1,000 points as per usual. Some of the rewards include Libretto, Silhouette, and Sandswept skin lines. And, away from the battle pass, fans will able to buy Valiant Hero cosmetics. When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 start? The expected start time for the Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 update is 6 AM PT for North America and 8 PM PT for EU servers on October 31st.

