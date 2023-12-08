New TV Series 'Smothered' is the Quintessential Romcom of the Festive Season

The quintessential romcom of the festive season is here – new TV series Smothered is sexy, hilarious and completely chaotic. It’s everything you want out of a modern love story, and Danielle Vitalis is the star. Having previously appeared in Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You as a Young Arabella, an episode of Black Mirror as well as a Netflix hit The Bubble from comedy director Judd Apatow, Danielle has been around the block. But Smothered is her time to shine.

The series follows the story of Danielle’s character Sammy, who is burned out from love and protective of her heart. She meets kind, sweet but kind of square Tom and they embark on an exciting, casual “affair” with no strings attached. But then they both catch feelings. As they try to work out if they are “right” or “compatible” together, Sammy discovers a shocker: Tom is a single dad. The script came from none other than Schitts Creek writer and bestselling author of “divorce comedy” novel Really Good Actually, Monica Heisey. “I love Monica and her writing,” Danielle tells GLAMOU





