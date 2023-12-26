New TV Series Explores Memory and Mystery

After witnessing a cataclysmic event in a train station, Lisa's memory starts to play tricks on her, connecting her own life to the harrowing incident. In series two of the show, DCI Amy Silva and DS Kirsten Longacre investigate a series of mysterious deaths caused by killer drones. Prince William and Kate Middleton, now portrayed by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, respectively, are shown as students at the University of St Andrews.





New Study Explores Palladium Diselenide for Optoelectronic DevicesNew Palladium Diselenide Preparation Method for Optoelectronics 💬 'We will demonstrate the exciting applications of p-type doped palladium diselenide in several electronic components, such as field-effect transistors, photodetectors, and light emitters.' MSE_UJN

New Fashion Exhibition Explores Martin Margiela's LegacyA newly opened fashion exhibition explores the legacy of designer Martin Margiela, showcasing his absence, anti-stardom, and deconstructive approach. The exhibition is a partnership between vintage retailer Byronesque and the Parodi Costume Collection.

Unreal Engine 5 on PS5, Series X and Series S: A Look at the Current StateWith a range of cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 games on the market, how are the current-gen consoles holding up? digitalfoundry takes a look at a range of first-gen UE5 games on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

New TV Series 'Smothered' is the Quintessential Romcom of the Festive SeasonThe new TV series Smothered is a sexy, hilarious, and chaotic romcom that follows the story of Sammy, played by Danielle Vitalis, who is burned out from love. When she meets Tom, they embark on a casual affair, but things get complicated when they both catch feelings and Sammy discovers that Tom is a single dad.

Divergent molecular networks program functionally distinct CD8+ skin-resident memory T cellsHope for autoimmune skin disorder sufferers with new immunotherapy strategy thedohertyinst sciencemagazine

Investigating the Efficacy of Levetiracetam in Treating Memory Impairment in Parkinson's DiseaseThis project aims to determine whether low doses of levetiracetam can improve episodic memory deficits in individuals with amnestic mild cognitive impairment (aMCI) in Parkinson's disease (PD). The study will investigate the feasibility of a trial to establish the efficacy of levetiracetam in targeting hyperactivation of hippocampal DG/CA3 subfields and improving memory performance. Participants will undergo a 12-week randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind cross-over trial.

