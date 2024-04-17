New Troubles investigation body can carry out effective investigations without conditional immunity

Sir Declan Morgan , Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery

Sir Declan has also insisted that the Government cannot veto or prevent any reports delivered by the commission. In February, a judge at Belfast High Court ruled that the provision for conditional immunity was not compliant with the ECHR. The Government is appealing against that finding.In an article written for Fortnight magazine, Sir Declan pointed to the other powers available to the commission.

“And, while the disapplication by the court of conditional immunity means that one of the tools for the commission to potentially recover more information is not available, we consider that the other powers at our disposal will be sufficient to carry out thorough investigations, to recover information for families, survivors and victims and to establish the facts of each death or serious injury.

Sir Declan said it was crucial that reports delivered by the ICRIR would be able to set out the “unvarnished facts” of what happened in cases it investigates. “There is a statutory process which provides for the release or non-disclosure of sensitive information which the commission intends to publish in its reports.

