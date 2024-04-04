New Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis May Help Prevent Bacterial Infections

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that causes serious respiratory and digestive disorders. A new treatment improves lung function but does not prevent bacterial infections. Scientists at the University of Geneva discovered that the treatment does not prevent the development of 'docking stations' for bacteria on the respiratory tract .

By combining the treatment with other molecules, it may be possible to prevent infections better.

