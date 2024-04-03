New Travelodge and Starbucks to be Built on Lincolnshire Coast

Construction of a new Travelodge and Starbucks on the Lincolnshire coast is set to begin in the coming months after the plot was sold for just £1. The new development will be built on the site of a former crazy golf course on South Parade in Skegness which has been vacant since 2018. East Lindsey District Council sold the plot to developers Burney Group for £1, despite it having a reported market value of around £280,000.

When plans for the new development were first submitted, hoteliers on South Parade feared it was the "wrong thing in the wrong place" and that it may negatively impact their businesses. Despite a number of concerns, the plans were approved in early 2023. The Travelodge hotel will provide 80 beds over six storeys, with a publicly accessible bar and restaurant. A drive-thru Starbucks is also proposed that will provide indoor and outdoor seating for customers, with the whole development set to bring significant investment into the are

