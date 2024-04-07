New Train Firm Aims to Link Shropshire with London

Two-and-a-half-hour journey times and local produce are some of the pledges made by those behind a new train firm hoping to link Shropshire with London . The new Wrexham Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) has submitted its application to start running trains between Wrexham and London Euston, with stops at Gobowen, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Wolverhampton, Walsall, Coleshill Parkway, Nuneaton, and Milton Keynes.

The company aims to provide faster journey times and promote local produce.

