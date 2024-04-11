New Trailer Released for Medieval Strategy Game with Tameable Dinosaurs

A new trailer for a medieval strategy game with tameable dinosaurs has been released, showcasing the prehistoric action and exciting gameplay. The game allows players to defend their lands from Viking invasion while also taming dinosaurs. The trailer features an armoured T-Rex crashing through a castle wall, warlords riding feathered raptor mounts, and siege weapon-bearing stegosaurus. The game has an old school feel reminiscent of Age of Empires but with a modern look .

Players can customize their castle defences and participate in battles directly. The game is being published by Ghost Ship Games, creators of Deep Rock Galactic

