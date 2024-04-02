New Tenants to Transform Former Belfast Bar Site

New tenants are set to transform the site of a popular Belfast bar after its closure last year. Cuckoo on the Libsurn Road, known for their funky cocktails, vintage gaming offering and karaoke nights, closed their doors in August 2023 after six years in business. The former student haunt is to be given a new lease of life under new tenants after work has been spotted getting underway at the South Belfast site over the last number of weeks.

Read more: New hotel with bar and restaurant to open at original Harp Bar site in Belfast Newly erected posters on the former Cuckoo site have directed customers to the social media account for Happys Belfast, a new bar from the team behind Trademarket, a food, drink and retail collective on the Dublin Road. Happys Belfast's bio on Instagram reads: "Your friendly neighbourhood dive bar! "Potty mouthed little brother of Trademarket Belfast. "Yes there's food and yes there's ping pong. Coming soon to 149 Lisburn Roa

