New Study Reveals Brightest Gamma-Ray Burst Not Any Brighter Than Previous Supernovae

Researchers have discovered that the brightest gamma-ray burst (GRB) known as BOAT, which resulted in the birth of a black hole , was not any brighter than previous supernovae. The study also found no evidence of the supernova producing heavy elements like platinum and gold.

This information is crucial in understanding the origin of these elements in the universe.

Gamma-Ray Burst Supernova Black Hole Heavy Elements Universe

