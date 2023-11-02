New study provides insights about mosaic chromosomal alterations in diverse populations

mCAs hold promise as a tool to identify people at high risk of developing certain cancers and diseases, but they have not yet been studied among a large, diverse cohort of people – a critical step required before such testing can be developed.

The research team – consisting of more than 50 scientists representing institutions across the U.S. – detected mCAs using existing DNA sequencing data from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute's Trans Omics for Precision Medicine Program. The diverse cohort of more than 67,000 included individuals in the U.S. with African, East Asian, European and Hispanic ancestries. Prior studies have mainly focused on individuals with European and Japanese ancestries.

The research team also looked at mosaic alterations on specific chromosomes and found differences in the rate of mutations across individuals of different ancestries. The most notable finding was an increased rate of mCAs on chromosome X among people with African and Hispanic ancestries who were born with XX sex chromosomes. headtopics.com

In addition to paving the way for a blood test that could identify people at risk of developing certain cancers, the research gives scientists valuable insights into drivers of genomic instability, a key characteristic of cancer cells.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number K22CA258678. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health. headtopics.com

