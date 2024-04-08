New Study Finds Couples Who Drink Together Live Longer

New research has found that couples who drink together live longer . Whether you’re looking at newspaper headlines, social media feeds or bar menus studded with low-and-no alcohol options, it seems that booze has never been more popular.
With wellness culture seeping from Instagram into real lives, contemporary society is on something like a collective health kick – but while there’s a growing trend towards sobriety, a new study, showing that couples who drink together live longer, backs up my hunch. As someone who likes nothing more than opening a bottle of wine with my partner after a hard day, the findings represent priceless vindication, especially given the overwhelming evidence that alcohol is bad for us. The study hypothesises that its findings can be chalked up to the increased emotional intimacy facilitated by alcohol – the life-affirming conversational depths unlocked by a couple of glasses of wine, finally reflected in cold hard statistics. Just in the nick of time, too. In the midst of our new fervour for teetotalism, I fear we risk throwing the proverbial baby out with the bathwater – that is, losing the joy and connection that comes from sharing a drink with someone you love. Like a lot of people, I am funnier, friendlier, and happier after a few drinks. While we’re all aware that doesn’t scale up indefinitely – eight drinks do not make me eight times more interesting than when I am sober, quite the opposite – even moments of overindulgence have always seemed to me, on balance, worth it for the laughter and camaraderie they bring
