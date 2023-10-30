New Study Finds Abundance of Alzheimer's Biomarkers in Blood

(2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-abound-alzheimer-blood.html

Cyclists are more caring over range of issues affecting their communities than drivers, study finds Study : Cyclists more caring than drivers on community issues Read more ⮕

Lack of Sleep Linked to Increased Risk of Depression, Study FindsResearch suggests that consistently sleeping less than five hours a night could increase the risk of depression. A study led by UCL researchers found that people with a genetic predisposition to short sleep were more likely to develop depressive symptoms over time. However, the link between sleep and depression was not exclusive to those with a genetic association. The study highlights the complex relationship between sleep duration and mental health. Read more ⮕

Study Finds HRT Prevents Brain Shrinking and Memory Decline in MenopauseTaking HRT prevents brain shrinking and memory decline in menopause, according to a study. Menopause symptoms can mimic other conditions, causing worry and incorrect treatment. Educating women about menopause can help alleviate concerns. Read more ⮕

Current jargon on antibiotic resistance fails to stick or scare, study findsResearchers find that current terminology related to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) fails to effectively communicate the risks to the public. The study reveals that terms like 'AMR' and 'antimicrobial resistance' are poorly remembered and do not evoke sufficient risk perception, highlighting the need for improved public health messaging. Read more ⮕

SARS-CoV-2 antigens stick around: Study finds virus markers can linger for over a yearResearchers found that SARS-CoV-2 antigens can persist in the body for up to 14 months after initial infection, challenging the idea that COVID-19 is a transient illness. This finding has implications for understanding long-term effects of the virus and could influence future treatments and vaccines. Read more ⮕

New study highlights risks of anti-ERBB2 cancer drugs during pregnancy Study finds that anti-ERBB2 inhibitors used in breast cancer treatment pose significant risks to pregnancy and fetal health, including higher likelihoods of congenital defects and intrauterine growth restriction. Read more ⮕