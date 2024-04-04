New Store Opening in Edinburgh

The brand, which was founded in 1984, specialises in casual and streetwear and has over 3000 locations across the globe.The new store will be located on Princes Street in the"iconic, modernist purpose-built retail store, designed by Johnson-Marshall and Partners in 1965", which was formerly home to BHS."The opening of our new store in Edinburgh represents an exciting opportunity to forge lasting connections with local residents, businesses and organisations.

Edinburgh is a city of great cultural and historical heritage, and we are excited to partner with a few of the many people who help to make the city so vibrant. "Together, we will show how LifeWear brings people together, transcending differences in everyday lives. We invite the people of Edinburgh to join us in celebrating the opening of our new store and to be part of this exciting milestone with u

