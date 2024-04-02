New sports bar offers separate study area to help students

The owners of a new sports bar have pledged the venue will help students get their degree thanks to its separate study area. Located on Goldsmith Street, Liquid Library consists of private booths to eat and drink, an upstairs VIP and study area and a ‘classic coffee chill-out lounge’. Formerly Spankies before its closure last year, its owners claim it is the 'best spot for sports excitement by day and club thrills by night.
' Since its opening, it has been a popular spot for university sports societies in the city. Sheikh Hussain, 32, partner of Liquid Library said: 'We wanted to do something that was student friendly, give them a good deal.' Liquid Library’s second partner Jason when asked why they decided to change it to a sports bar said: 'We saw a gap in the market, when we did our research, they’re charging £6 to £7 a pint in Old Market Square. We are only charging £3.50 to £4 for a pint
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »