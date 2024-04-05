New Social Events Aim to Help Singles in Glasgow

Being single in today's world can be a complicated tangle of dating apps, single shaming and anxiety. However, a pair of entrepreneurs could be about to change all that, by bringing a fun new way to meet people and form genuine friendships and potential romance to Glasgow . Edinburgh-based duo Jennie and Sarah have already successfully launched a series of fun events in the capital, and are now set to bring similar hangouts across the M8 to our city.

Their first successful event took place in Finnieston last month. Their brand pip social launched last year and is designed to help single people meet people in real life to form natural connections and to make "being single something to shout about

Single Dating Social Events Glasgow Friendships Romance

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Live / 🏆 4. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow to get exciting new singles social event aimed at creating genuine connectionsFollowing a successful run of events in Edinburgh, pip social is coming to Glasgow, bringing its fun hangouts where single people can make new connections in a relaxed environment.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow restaurant's new menu inspired by famous New York deliA Glasgow restaurant has launched a new menu inspired by the iconic Katz's Deli in New York.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Plans to transform Glasgow's North Rotunda into entertainment and events hubForrest Hotels revealed the proposals after the owners of the Radisson Red hotel bought the building in June 2023 with a £15million investment to transform the old building.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Popular spot not far from Glasgow offering line-up of free events this EasterNew Lanark World Heritage Site has announced a jam-packed schedule of free events this Easter, with festivities beginning on March 30.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Two HUGE WWE events to be held in Glasgow this summerTwo huge WWE events are set to be held in Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »