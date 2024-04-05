New Social Events Aim to Help Singles in Glasgow

Being single in today's world can be a complicated tangle of dating apps, single shaming and anxiety. However, a pair of entrepreneurs could be about to change all that, by bringing a fun new way to meet people and form genuine friendships and potential romance to Glasgow . Edinburgh-based duo Jennie and Sarah have already successfully launched a series of fun events in the capital, and are now set to bring similar hangouts across the M8 to our city.
Their first successful event took place in Finnieston last month. Their brand pip social launched last year and is designed to help single people meet people in real life to form natural connections and to make "being single something to shout about
