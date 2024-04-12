New Series to Showcase Yorkshire Coast and its People

Channel 4 has commissioned a new four-part series from True North which will honour the people and landscape of one of Britain’s most popular tourist destination s - the Yorkshire Coast . The show will capture the lives of everyday people and communities who live and work along the coast. But the series will not only show beaches, buckets and spades, as each episode will follow locals striving and thriving to earn an honest living on the region’s coast.

It’s a place where people are passionate, driven and proud of their communities - from the seaside resorts of Saltburn and Scarborough in the north to the shifting sands of Spurn Point in the south. Scenes will be set against the stunning and famous backdrop and the show will tell the story of everyday grafters who live by the sea. Every day comes with a challenge when living alongside the fast-eroding coastline and the series also explores how the region is tackling climate change through new innovation and industry, and how local residents are branching out and expanding to ensure they can still earn a living working on land and at sea. If you love Yorkshire’s history as we do, then sign up for our weekly Heritage newsletter While some locals fight to save their industries, others start new ventures, and some fight to protect the coastline’s wildlif

Channel 4 True North Yorkshire Coast Tourist Destination Everyday People Communities Beaches Seaside Resorts Coastline Climate Change Innovation Industry Local Residents Living Working Challenges Heritage Industries Ventures Wildlife

