New Series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to Launch with Famous Faces

The new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will launch on Sunday evening with a host of famous faces. With the line-up including a famous politician, a food critic, soap stars and the sister of an American pop superstar, we take a look at who will be setting up camp and facing the notorious bush tucker trials on the ITV reality show.

Nigel Farage Former UK Independence Party (Ukip) leader Nigel Farage will be stranded in the middle of the Australian outback when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here gets underway. The 59-year-old said he has been “demonised over the years” and wants to “show people I am not nasty”. The GB News star added: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials!” Jamie Lynn Spears Jamie Lynn Spears is the sister of pop superstar Britney and is known for her roles in TV series Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias. The 32-year-old actress, who faces a skydive when she enters the jungle, said that the show will be a “nice way for people to see the real me





