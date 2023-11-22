New Series Explores the Unraveling Lives of a Young Couple

The new six-part series follows the lives of Pete and Evie, a young couple expecting their first baby, as they move to an eerie, upscale suburb. Their picture-perfect life quickly begins to unravel when they are unexpectedly knocked by grief, and their new neighbors are there to pick up the pieces. Actor Sam Heughan spoke about the series, stating that it is a departure for him and co-star Eleanor Tomlinson, as they are used to period dramas.

Both actors were drawn to the project for the opportunity to work with the show's director, Dries Vos





GraziaUK » / 🏆 15. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Heughan and Eleanor Tomlinson cosy up at screening of The Couple Next DoorThe Outlander actor joined his new co-star Eleanor Tomlinson at the screening of their new drama The Couple Next Door.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

New Zealand Captain Sam Cane Sent Off in World Cup Final DefeatNew Zealand captain Sam Cane expresses his hurt after being sent off in the World Cup final against South Africa. Despite the setback, the All Blacks fought back but couldn't break through South Africa's defense. Cane refuses to blame the officials or the review system for the decision.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

New Zealand Captain Sam Cane Sent Off in World Cup Final DefeatNew Zealand captain Sam Cane expresses his hurt after being sent off in the World Cup final against South Africa. Despite the setback, the All Blacks fought back but couldn't break through South Africa's defense. Cane refuses to blame the officials or the review system for the decision.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

New Zealand captain Sam Cane reflects on red card in Rugby World Cup final defeatSam Cane acknowledges that his red card in the Rugby World Cup final against South Africa is a decision he will have to live with forever. Despite being down to 14-men, New Zealand had opportunities to take the lead but ultimately lost. South Africa captain Siya Kolisi also received a yellow card for a high tackle.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Prosecutor Cross-Examines FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York TrialA prosecutor challenges the credibility of Sam Bankman-Fried by highlighting his public statements before and after the bankruptcy of FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried is on trial for defrauding customers and investors.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Made in Chelsea's Yasmine questions Inga over new drama with Sam in sneak peekMade in Chelsea's Yasmine Zweegers hashed it out with Inga Valentiner after she was spotted running off with Sam Prince - in a sneak peak at next week's episode

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »