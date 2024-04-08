New Sea Defences Installed in Withernsea

New sea defences were installed four years ago protecting a short stretch in Withernsea , which lies on Europe’s fastest-eroding coastline. The £7m scheme, using rock shipped from Norway, extended the current defences by 400 metres. Neighbours argued that a land slip remained a possibility and that building work could damage their own homes. East Riding Council refused the outline planning application on the grounds it was in the open countryside.

However, the inspector overturned the council's refusal, describing the area as an “undeveloped area of grassland that, at the time of my site visit, was of low quality and not used for any discernible purpose”. The appeal site forms part of a larger triangular-shaped field and residents fear the rest of it could now be developed. The inspector said a wide range of concerns, from overshadowing of neighbouring properties and the previous refusal of planning applications on the land, had been considered. He stated: “The right to a view is not a material planning consideration. The potential unauthorised use of the appeal site and the surrounding area and the potential involvement of the council’s enforcement team, should I be minded to allow the appeal, are not material to the determination of the appeal

Sea Defences Withernsea Coastline Erosion Planning Application Development

