New Scottish prison to cost £70m more than estimated

The newest addition to Scotland ’s prison estate will cost around £70 million more than previously estimated. HMP Highland – which will be built in Inverness – will cost taxpayers £209m, with Justice Secretary Angela Constance blaming the cost-of-living crisis. The 200-capacity facility – which will house more than 100 more prisoners than the current HMP Inverness – was estimated to cost £139.5m in a document released by the Scottish Government in January.
Constance said: “Signing this contract marks a significant milestone for the Highlands, which will not only provide much-needed additional capacity and continue the modernisation of Scotland’s prison estate but will also provide investment and jobs to the area. It also means more prisoners will be accommodated locally, improving family connections and access to courts and legal representatives
Scotland Prison HMP Highland Inverness Cost Taxpayers Capacity Investment Angela Constance
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Construction begins on Glasgow prison to replace BarlinnieHMP Glasgow is being built to replace HMP Barlinnie.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Valorant: New Edinburgh mural pays tribute to new Scottish characterA NEW mural has been unveiled in Edinburgh to celebrate the launch of the first ever Scottish character in a successful online video game.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Ian Murray embarrasses Scottish Labour with new aide hireLABOUR’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray has embarrassed his colleagues north of the Border after working closely with an aide from a think…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »