New Scottish prison to cost £70m more than estimated

The newest addition to Scotland ’s prison estate will cost around £70 million more than previously estimated. HMP Highland – which will be built in Inverness – will cost taxpayers £209m, with Justice Secretary Angela Constance blaming the cost-of-living crisis. The 200-capacity facility – which will house more than 100 more prisoners than the current HMP Inverness – was estimated to cost £139.5m in a document released by the Scottish Government in January.

Constance said: “Signing this contract marks a significant milestone for the Highlands, which will not only provide much-needed additional capacity and continue the modernisation of Scotland’s prison estate but will also provide investment and jobs to the area. It also means more prisoners will be accommodated locally, improving family connections and access to courts and legal representatives

