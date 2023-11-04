New scheme to support those with health conditions may result in benefit payment loss

A wave of new areas across the country will take part in a new scheme to support those with health conditions, including in Greater Manchester. However, it may also result in many losing out on £390 extra in benefit payments. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is rolling out "long-term" reforms to better support disabled people and those with long-term conditions
. People claiming Universal Credit who are unable to work due to their conditions can sometimes claim the "limited Capability for Work-Related Activity" (LCWRA) payment which is worth an extra £390 in addition to normal benefit payments. But, the government department said new focus will be given to "remove barriers" for those out of work through a "work ability plan". As part of this, the DWP will identify important actions and support that can be given via a one-hour conversation with claimants. It highlighted that it will further encourage claimants with health conditions to look for employment before claiming the LCWRA payment. Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride MP said: "We are pushing ahead with the next generation of welfare reforms to ensure benefit claimants get as much support as soon as possible to move towards work and the more prosperous life that brings.
