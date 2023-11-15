New Rules for Super Smash Bros Tournaments Cause Concern Among Fans

And Super Smash Bros - its successful fighting series featuring a cast of characters including Mario, Donkey Kong and Pikachu - has spawned a global tournament scene. But new rules announced by the Japanese gaming giant have got some fans worried that some contests could be shut down.The vibrant competitive scene includes school and university leagues right up to international tournaments with big cash prizes.

But fans tell BBC Newsbeat the strict new community guidelines - aimed at smaller events and which have now come into force - could have a huge impact. Hugh, who plays in tournaments and also provides commentary, says events like the ones he goes to in London must now be not-for-profit and cannot have more than 200 participants. The new rules also forbid having a sponsor, offering a prize of more than $5,000 (£4,000), and say people running the tournament aren't allowed to sell food or drink

