New Rules Ban Stoves as Primary Heat Source in New Houses

New houses can no longer have stoves as a primary heat source under new rules. Changes to planning rules quietly made at the start of the month with no fanfare. READ MORE:The SNP-led Scottish Government has quietly banned the inclusion of wood-burning stoves in new-build houses - sparking fears for pensioners and remote Highland communities relying on off-grid forms of heating.

Planning guidance published at the start of April outlaws the installation of 'direct emission heating systems' - referring to stoves, oil heaters and gas boilers - in new homes across the country, including rural and island communities. But it came to pass with zero fanfare and only came to the attention of the SNP's own MSPs this week, including Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch representative Kate Forbes - a one-time challenger against Humza Yousaf for the First Minister job. The government says the plans were widely consulted on - but a planning consultancy in the Highlands said 'little regard' had been paid to those in rural communities, some of whom are not connected to the gas mains. The new rules, updated on April 1 - the same day as the much-maligned hate crime bill came into effect - mean woodburning stoves and other fossil-fuel based heat sources can no longer be the main source in new home

