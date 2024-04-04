New Road Scheme in Heywood Town Centre Could Cause Gridlock

A major new road scheme being considered for Heywood town centre to make it more accessible would have the opposite effect and cause gridlock, transport bosses have been warned. Plans for the project from Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), which form part of the Heywood Town Centre Masterplan, seek improved journeys for people catching the bus, walking or cycling between Rochdale and Bury, via Heywood.

The proposals include new signal-controlled pedestrian and cycle crossings, a bus and cyclist-only section of road and a new car park. There will also be additional pedestrian crossings and widened footpaths to make it easier for people to get around on foot, while existing bus stops will be upgraded across the town centr

