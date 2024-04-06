New Rights to Request Flexible Working Benefit Millions of Workers

New rights to request flexible working should benefit millions of workers, according to workplace experts. From Saturday, employees will have the legal right to request flexible working from their first day in a new job. Previously it only applied if someone had worked for their employer for 26 weeks or more.
Peter Cheese, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), said: "This new day one right stands to benefit millions of people, helping them to balance their work and life commitments and give them more say and more opportunity in where and how they work. Flexibility around time, scheduling and place of work can be transformative in opening up opportunities for people to get into and stay in work, especially those who have health conditions, caring responsibilities, or other life choices they want to make.
