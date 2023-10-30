New Ribble Valley cocktail bar Mrs Sippy will replace Bartleys on Berry Lane in Longridge

Catherine and Paul Hollingshead both lived in Australia for the last 20 years where they owned their own hospitaliy business in Sydney. The couple, originally from Lancashire themselves, say that Mrs Sippy will incorporate some of their past experience and bring something new to Longridge with ‘a real Sydney vibe’. The bar, which replaces Bartleys on Berry Lane aims to open in December after a complete inside refurbishment.

'The décor is very light and airy with a beautiful soft colour palette that will definitely lend itself to the sunny position of the bar. The atmosphere will be fun and friendly as will the service and all ages are welcome. It’s an all seated venue with a mix of dining height and also bar tables, along with seats along the large bar where you can also eat and drink and watch the bar tenders at work up close.