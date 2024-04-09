New Restaurant Penelope's to Open in Southport

A new restaurant called Penelope's is set to open in Southport . It is created by the team behind Emily's Formby and The Brunch & Cocktail Club in Liverpool city centre. The restaurant will have an extensive menu and an open fire grill . The venue is located on Rotten Row and is expected to open this spring after receiving approval from Sefton Council . The owners of Penelope's expressed their eagerness to work with the community and develop trust and understanding with residents.

The building has many original features including a spectacular glass ceiling

