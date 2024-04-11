New Restaurant Dario Opens in Minneapolis' North Loop

First-time restaurateurs chef Joe Rolle and bartender Stephen Rowe have recently opened Dario Restaurant , the latest hot ticket to arrive at Minneapolis ’ North Loop , a neighbourhood known for its edgy shops, bars, breweries and coffee shops. Dario ’s distinctive feminine yet edgy aesthetic was brought to life by local hospitality designer Aaron Wittkamper of Wittkamper Studio.
Inside, Benjamin Moore’s ‘A Touch of Pink’ painted wall blends with an image of a Roman statue peeking through a digital neon veil. Wittkamper describes the space as, ‘a light-filled, pink and teal environment, supported by an aesthetic that is both pristine and a bit punk rock’. Brass accents contrast with the ‘undercurrent of energy’ that inspired the design and colour scheme. ‘Highlights include a small poetic archway in the main entry, along with a recessed back bar shelving wall and the kick rail below the bar,’ points out Wittkamper. Along those lines, an iridescent deeper teal velvet is used to anchor the end of the space in the brighter, yet smaller pink ‘Tiger Room’. To ensure the long and skinny L-shaped space did not feel like a big cafeteria, Wittkamper placed two full-height white-washed oak lattice-like custom millwork pieces, which serve as bookends to the central bar area and dividing the overall restaurant into three main areas, without using an opaque divider to break up the space
Restaurant Dario Minneapolis North Loop Chef Bartender Aesthetic Design Brass Accents Millwork
