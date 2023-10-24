New Research Explores Cost-Effective Catalysts for Ethanol Fuel Cells

Xin-Wen Zhou, from China Three Gorges University, led a study on synthesizing PdFe/Cu catalysts for ethanol oxidation reaction (EOR) in direct ethanol fuel cells (DEFCs). The research explores a cost-effective method to enhance catalyst performance by combining precious metals with non-noble metals and non-metals.





