New Regulations on Wood-Burning Stoves in Scotland

Allegations of “misinformation” and “disinformation” have swirled since the new regulations were highlighted by Highlands-based architect MACARC, which is based in Oban and run by Alasdair MacMillan. What do the building regulations ‘banning’ wood-burning stoves actually say? The regulations appear in the April 2024 version of the Domestic Technical Handbook issued by the Scottish Government.

“Every building must be designed and constructed in such a way that the means by which space within the building is heated or cooled and by which hot water is made available in the building is not by means of a direct emission heating system. “Limitation: This standard does not apply to: a) alterations to, or extension of, a pre-2024 building; b) emergency heating; c) heating provided solely for the purpose of frost protection.” Overall, no. Houses which currently use wood-burning stoves will still be allowed to use them. Houses already in existence will also be allowed to install them. The new rules only apply to new-build homes, which will not be permitted to have a wood-burning stove installed. Furthermore, if an existing building undergoes major conversion work, then it should also have any wood-burning stove removed “where the existing heat source for that system was located within a part of the building which is subject to conversion”. The guidelines say this applies to conversions “subject to such action being reasonably practicable”

Scotland Wood-Burning Stoves Regulations New-Build Homes Conversion Work

