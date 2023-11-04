New Range of Special Food Appliances for Youngsters and Parents

A new range of special food appliances is aiming to get youngsters - and parents - into cooking up some culinary magic in the kitchen. The waffle makers, sandwich toasters and grills from Uncanny Brands is set to appeal to all ages. And in a special competition we have 10 waffle bundles to give away featuring novelty waffle makers from your favourite franchises including Harry Potter, Pokemon and DC Comics

. Uncanny Brands officially licensed appliances give families new ways to bring fun and fandom into everyday life. The bundle includes a waffle maker worth £36.99) and a toaster £36.99 which costs. Uncanny Brands is all about letting you transform food into true geeky fan experiences. The Pokemon range consists of mini and large waffle makers, each one capturing a fan favourite element from one of the most beloved and recognizable brands in the world today. Each large waffle maker showcases your most beloved pocket monsters, from Pikachu to Eevee. Alongside the waffle makers, there are single sandwich toasters and a larger toaster grill, pressing the iconic pokeball and pikachu onto your sandwich. Elevate your breakfast experience to magical heights with the Harry Potter round waffle maker, showcasing the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry crest. Both mini waffle makers display your house crest, and mould them into your waffle, adding some wonderful wizardry to your breakfas

