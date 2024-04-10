New Provider to Take Over Nottingham GP Practice

A new provider is set to take over a GP practice in Nottingham which cares for 11,000 patients. The future of The Windmill Practice in Sneinton was plunged into uncertainty after its current partners decided to hand back its contract at the end of May. Modality , which runs dozens of practices across the country, is close to securing the contract. Nottingham shire Live understands the provider has been selected as the preferred bidder, but the deal is yet to be finalised.
The new provider will take on a contract for 10 years from June 1, with the option to extend for up to five more years, documents show. Modality already holds a contract for Wellspring Surgery in St Ann's, as well as for practices across areas such as West Yorkshire, Birmingham and Walsall. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp The Windmill Practice is being ordered to pay back £174,000 after it was one of 16 Nottinghamshire practices to be wrongly paid for providing out-of-hours services. This NHS admin error was not the reason why the providers decided to pull out, Nottingham Local Medical Committee chief executive Michael Wright previously said. "This didn't help but it was not the main problem," he added. Victoria McGregor-Riley commissioning delivery director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB said she could not comment on the tender process but assured patients there will be "no immediate changes
