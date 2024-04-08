New Plans Revealed for Student Apartments on Nottingham City Centre Street

New plans have been revealed for more student apartments on a Nottingham city centre street where dozens more have already been approved. Two retail units would be created on the ground floor, but the upper three floors above the former EE store on Lister Gate would be transformed into 11 studio apartments . The first and second floors would each house four apartments, whilst the third floor would feature three.

Each apartment would come with an en-suite shower room, kitchen area, storage and desk space. It marks the latest plans for student accommodation on Lister Gate, a street which has seen significant change since the closure of the Broadmarsh Shopping Centre. River Island and WHSmith are among the big-name brands that have left, with questions having been raised about the street's future given the number of empty units. What would you like to see happen on the Broadmarsh site? Let us know here One solution has proved to be a planned £25 million Community Diagnostic Centre, which will be run by the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. The one-stop shop for services ranging from lung function testing to ultrasound scans will be based in a row of former retail units at the end of Lister Gate. For the other vacant buildings, several developers have been taking them on in recent years and submitting plans to convert them into student accommodatio

