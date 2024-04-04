New Planned Care Hub to Increase Operations at Princess Royal Hospital

Thousands more operations will take place each year with the opening of a new Planned Care Hub at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford this summer, a hospital trust has said. The new facility, which will consist of four modern operating theatres and additional recovery beds , will enable more than 3,500 additional day case procedures to be undertaken per year.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) secured a £24 million investment to build the hub as part of its plans to improve care. The trust, which runs PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, has also released a short preview video of what patients can expect when the hub opens. Construction work is continuing on the new two-storey hub which will support patients across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. The trust said patients will benefit from much shorter waiting times and an improved, high quality healthcare environment in which to receive their care

