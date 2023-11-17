New Pill-Sized Device Monitors Vital Signs from Inside the Body

A new pill-sized device that can safely monitor life-saving vital signs from inside the stomach has successfully cleared the first human trials. The ingestible device can monitor vital signs such as breathing and heart rate from inside the body and transmit data to an external device. It has the potential to provide care for people at risk of opioid overdose and help with other health issues like sleep disorders.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.