New petition calls for Child Benefit rules to be based on total household income

A new online petition is calling for Child Benefit rules to be changed to “take into account inflation since 2013, and make it apply to household income, not individual income”. The High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) provides for Child Benefit to be clawed back through the self Assessment tax system from families where the highest earner has an income above £50,000.

Petition creator Annette Altun argues that the way the HICBC works is “outdated” and that inflation rate changes since 2013 means the “current £50,000 threshold is no longer a high income”. She said: “Basing the charge on individuals, rather than household income, means some households liable for the charge have lower incomes than households that do not have to pay the charge”.

The ‘Increase High Income Child Benefit Charge threshold and base on household income’ petition states: “We want the Government to reform the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) by increasing the income threshold for this charge to take into account inflation since 2013, and make it apply to household income, not individual income. headtopics.com

“We believe the way the charge works is outdated and does not take into account inflation since 2013 or household incomes. Inflation means that the current £50,000 threshold is no longer a high income, and basing the charge on individual, rather than household income, means some households liable for the charge have lower incomes than households that do not have to pay the charge.”

Your adjusted net income is your total taxable income before any allowances and not including things like Gift Aid. Your total taxable income includes interest from savings and dividends.Who pays the tax charge? If your adjusted net income is over £50,000 and so is your partner’s, then whoever has the higher income is responsible for paying the tax charge. headtopics.com

