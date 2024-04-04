New Multi-Purpose Activity Room to Open in Village Hub

A village hub’s new £35,000 multi-purpose activity room will be officially opened on Monday. The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Amanda Parker will perform the ceremony at 7pm at the Old Grammar School Community Centre in Station Road. The new large multi-purpose room has been created in the previously unused roof space on behalf of the Whalley Educational Foundation. It will be used for a range of physical and theatrical activities and will be more flexible for room hire bookings.

This conversion was made possible by a grant of £35,000 from the Laurus Community Foundation Fund. READ MORE In July 2023 Clitheroe residents had their say on how local groups will benefit from the new £70,000 Laurus Community Foundation Fund. Laurus Homes, which is currently building properties in Whalley, invited groups to apply for grants as part of its commitment to supporting the communities where they have home

